State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.72 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after buying an additional 393,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,601,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Snap-on by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

SNA opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

