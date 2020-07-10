State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.93 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

