State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 816.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $360.26 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

