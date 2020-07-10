State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 64,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

