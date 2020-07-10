State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.21 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of The Western Union worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $134,748,000. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.