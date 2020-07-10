State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Perrigo worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

