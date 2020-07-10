State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,254 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $50.22 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.