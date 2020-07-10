State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

GD opened at $138.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

