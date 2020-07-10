State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 65,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.90 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

