State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,378 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,946,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 144.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.