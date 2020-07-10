State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,073 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 68.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

