State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 118.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,144,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 620,033 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PZN opened at $4.98 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

