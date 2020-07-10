State Street Corp Acquires 102,634 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.84% of Camden Property Trust worth $455,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.97.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Cfra cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

