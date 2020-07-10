State Street Corp Acquires 53,552 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.79% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $424,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $236.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average is $175.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

