State Street Corp Acquires 78,854 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $472,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

