State Street Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $420,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

