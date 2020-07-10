State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.58% of Franklin Resources worth $468,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $58,043,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,490,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,923,000 after buying an additional 1,863,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

