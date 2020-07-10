State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Street Corp raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.16% of United Rentals worth $456,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

