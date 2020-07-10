State Street Corp Buys 1,518,074 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.64% of Medical Properties Trust worth $430,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,938,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,294 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.