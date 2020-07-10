State Street Corp Buys 57,675 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $381,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after buying an additional 463,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $361.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.80.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

