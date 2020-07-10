State Street Corp Has $380.86 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Street Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $380,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.27 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

