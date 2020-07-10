State Street Corp Has $386.70 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.36% of Henry Schein worth $386,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

