State Street Corp Has $389.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.99% of Zebra Technologies worth $389,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.14.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $257.21 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

