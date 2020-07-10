State Street Corp Has $392.23 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,596,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,596 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $392,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $255,912.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $201.65 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

