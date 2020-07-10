State Street Corp Has $410.77 Million Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,638 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.40% of Qorvo worth $410,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 495,565 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after acquiring an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 318.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 372,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,363,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

