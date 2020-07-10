State Street Corp Has $412.21 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $412,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $616,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,372. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $347.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $350.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

