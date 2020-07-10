State Street Corp Has $420.40 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,127,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117,371 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $420,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

