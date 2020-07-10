State Street Corp Has $440.09 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $440,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $385.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.16 and its 200-day moving average is $336.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

