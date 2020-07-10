State Street Corp Has $459.73 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.01% of CoStar Group worth $459,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $726.25 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $747.11. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $684.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.