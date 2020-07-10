State Street Corp Has $474.18 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,733 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.33% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $474,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $135,947,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE BR opened at $127.57 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.