State Street Corp Has $512.49 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of NiSource worth $512,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,303 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

NI opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

