State Street Corp Increases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.01% of National Retail Properties worth $443,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN opened at $33.08 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

