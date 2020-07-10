State Street Corp Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Veeva Systems worth $446,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $256.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $340,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.20, for a total value of $650,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $18,620,145. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.