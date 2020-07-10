State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,924,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $388,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $45.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

