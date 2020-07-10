State Street Corp Purchases 1,347,659 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.87% of FOX worth $412,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 37.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 275.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 25,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

