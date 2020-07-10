State Street Corp Purchases 890,763 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.34% of Paycom Software worth $395,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,342 shares of company stock worth $118,575,414. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $319.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.