State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.49% of Hologic worth $406,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,564,000 after buying an additional 359,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $153,506,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $57.47 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

