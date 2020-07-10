State Street Corp Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.58% of Avery Dennison worth $388,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 683.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

