State Street Corp Sells 106,944 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,360,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $448,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.49.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $122.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

