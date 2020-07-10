State Street Corp Sells 1,429,935 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Street Corp decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,805,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,429,935 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.79% of The Western Union worth $431,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

