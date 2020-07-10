State Street Corp Sells 1,809 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of Nasdaq worth $499,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $123.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

