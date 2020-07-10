State Street Corp Sells 548,208 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,664,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $499,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $540,568,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $274,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Xylem stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

