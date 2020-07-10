State Street Corp Sells 624,739 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.87% of Campbell Soup worth $399,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

