Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bed Bath & Beyond Call Options (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 65,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 32,552 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $16,288,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period.

BBBY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

