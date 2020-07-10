Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,425 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the average volume of 387 call options.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

