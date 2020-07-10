Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.10. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 9,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tandy Leather Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Tandy Leather Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

