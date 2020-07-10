Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,748 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:TPR opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

