Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Jul 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.43). Tcr2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

TCRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $368.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

