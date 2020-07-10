TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.11. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 8,756,001 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

