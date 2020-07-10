Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 943,007 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERIC. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

